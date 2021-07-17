Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Nuno Tavares fires Arsenal level against Rangers 22 minutes into debut

Debutant Nuno Tavares has scored on his Arsenal debut, putting us level to cancel out Rangers early goal.

The Portuguese said in his interview on joining the club that he has a great shot with his right foot, despite being left-footed, and he has wasted no time in showing it off.

Tavares has made the run deep down the left, before getting the better of the defender and gets his right-footed shot away, beating the goalkeeper comfortably from a tight angle.


Have Arsenal landed themselves another gem?

  1. Sean Williams says:
    July 17, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    Nuno Tavares looked good. Maybe he can become a left winger….he is fast.

  2. Sean Williams says:
    July 17, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    It is clear we need to keep Joe Willock, he has got a lot of what we need.

