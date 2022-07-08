Video: Nurberg strike first against Arsenal in preseason friendly

Nurnberg have opened the scoring against Arsenal in today’s friendly, striking it off the crossbar and in.
The Gunners had started on the front foot, with Emile Smith Rowe testing the goalkeeper with a curling effort, but it is the hosts who netted first, and in fine fashion I must say.
There is plenty of time for us to turn this around, although I doubt too much will be read into the first result in the off-season.
Do you think Matt Turner could have done better here?
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
The two goals ramsdale,Leno saves that all day long. The more I see these players the more I think they don’t have future in this club, bellerin,AMN,nelson,Mari,pepe. Tierny is beginning to feel like we need to move him on. I know it’s only preseason but here you have the reason why no one wants to buy these players. They are finished.
But your statement regarding nobody wants to sign them is completely untrue.
Bellerin is being chased by three clubs.
Nelson is wanted by his loan club.
Mari the same.
Tierney is wanted by City and RM.
Pepe is also wanted back in France (can’t recall what club).
AMN? The club were offered £20,000,000 just two years ago, but MA turned the offer down. So why would we sell him now?
that looked very saveable from the angle shown. lets shake off the rust
It looked like it swerved to the keepers right at the last second..