Video: Nurberg strike first against Arsenal in preseason friendly

Nurnberg have opened the scoring against Arsenal in today’s friendly, striking it off the crossbar and in.

The Gunners had started on the front foot, with Emile Smith Rowe testing the goalkeeper with a curling effort, but it is the hosts who netted first, and in fine fashion I must say.

There is plenty of time for us to turn this around, although I doubt too much will be read into the first result in the off-season.

Do you think Matt Turner could have done better here?

Patrick

