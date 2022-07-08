Video: Nurnberg double their lead after beating the offside trap

German side Nurnberg have moved into a 2-0 lead before the break, giving Arsenal a mountain to climb in the second-half.
Poor Matt Turner has been beaten a second time in his first official 45 minutes for us, but he’s been beaten by two great efforts.
We’re likely to ring the changes going into the new half, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus waiting to make his debut, but we need something to change.
Patrick
We are now 3-2 up after goals from Jesus, Elneny and OG.
And another from Jesus, now w3 are 4-2 up.
2 own goals from FCN players…
We should probably be more concerned why Tierney was taken off after 30 minutes, i see he is having his annual rest early this season 🙁
Is it another injury? Don’t look good after only 30 mins.
I hope not but no one else got changed until half time so it doesn’t look good given his history
3-4…😐
Wow….Jesus….some player.
5-3 Jesus…😁
Where is Saliba please?