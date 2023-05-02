Video – Odegaard gives Arsenal an early lead over Chelsea

The Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been widely criticized in recent games, but he has kept his confidence and has given the Gunners a dererved lead over our local rival with a brilliantly taken shot.

It mist be said he was given acres of space by Chelsea in the middle of their halgf but he still had to do his job, which he did to perfection.

Arsenal have been all over the Blues in the first 20 minutes, so it looked like just a matter of time, and so it has proven…

UK

WHAT A STRIKE! 🚀 Martin Ødegaard gives Arsenal an early lead with this brilliant finish pic.twitter.com/uflmJJxMmO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2023

France

LE COUP DE CANON DE MARTIN ØDEGAARD ☄️ Arsenal mène 1-0 après 20 minutes face à Chelsea 🔴#ARSCHE | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/Q98rCiEcOn — CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) May 2, 2023

Middle East

Odegaard goal Arsenal Follow @ARSENAL_GOALSHD

Never miss it when gunners scorepic.twitter.com/nJTaAEfS3J — ARSENAL GOALS 🎥🎞️ (@ARSENAL_GOALSHD) May 2, 2023

Let’s have a lot more please Arsenal!