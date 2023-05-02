Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Odegaard gives Arsenal an early lead over Chelsea

The Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been widely criticized in recent games, but he has kept his confidence and has given the Gunners a dererved lead over our local rival with a brilliantly taken shot.

It mist be said he was given acres of space by Chelsea in the middle of their halgf but he still had to do his job, which he did to perfection.

Arsenal have been all over the Blues in the first 20 minutes, so it looked like just a matter of time, and so it has proven…

Let’s have a lot more please Arsenal!

