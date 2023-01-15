Video – Odegaard makes it 2-0 as Arsenal over-run Tottenham

The first goal in the North London Derby may have had an element of luck, but the second Arsenal goal is a move of pure quality, perfectly finished from distance by Martin Odegaard with Lloris left sprawling on the floor.

With Man City losing yesterday, it loks like the Gunners are going to extend the lead at the top of the table and turn up the pressure another notch.

Come on you Gunners!!!!

