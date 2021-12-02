Video: Odegaard mirrors Cristiano Ronaldo to level for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has levelled the scores at Old Trafford once again, making it Man United 2, Arsenal 2.

The Gunners had just fallen behind for the first time moments ago, with Rashford cutting it across the box for Ronaldo to place it into the far left of the goal, and Martinelli has just teed up the Norwegian midfielder to score an almost identical goal.

What a game we are watching in Manchester this evening, with four goals in the opening hour of play, and you have to believe there is going to be more.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

We have every chance of getting the win today on the way the game has played out thus far, and we have just half an hour to get back in front.

