Video: Odegaard misses clearcut chance to put Arsenal ahead

Martin Odegaard had the perfect chance to open the scoring for Arsenal against Olympiacos this evening, but he fluffed his lines.

The Norwegian joined the club on loan from Real Madrid in January, and has been enjoying a run of first-team football after settling in rather quickly.

Odegaard is yet to open his account with a goal however, and his latest chance will not help his confidence in front of goal.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Is there any excuse for such a miss-hit?

Patrick