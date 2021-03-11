Video: Odegaard opens his Arsenal account with a rocket

Martin Odegaard has scored his first goal in an Arsenal shirt when opening the scoring against Olympiacos, and boy was it special.

The Norwegian midfielder only arrived on loan a couple of months ago, and only recently settled himself into a regular role, and he will be proud to have rocketed his first goal in at last.

Odegaard had an easier chance earlier in the half when he lost his composure and failed to hit the target, but he made no such mistake this time around.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Did the youngster use his frustration from his earlier chance to add extra zip to this effort?

Patrick