Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Odegaard puts Arsenal into a quick lead against Newcastle

Well, that came out of nowhere! It looked simply too easy, once again our captain Martin Odegaard was left on his own in the middle just outside the Newcastle box, and he lashed out a perfectly placed shot into the bottom corner, and the Gunners at 1-0 up St James Park…

Hopefully that will keep the Toon army volume down and the Gunners can jump in and get and get another one to get them totally silent!

Come on You Gunners!

Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs