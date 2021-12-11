Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Odegaard scores again to put Arsenal in control over Southampton

It is goals in football that count, not possession or control of the game but goals and Arsenal have proven that without any doubts against Southampton this afternoon at the Emirates.

First, Alexandre Lacazette scored against the run of play to give the Gunners an undeserved lead and then before the Saints could come up for air, Martin Odehard doubled Arsenal’s lead.

Mikel Arteta will be breathing a sigh of relief right now, you can be certain of that.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v southampton Martin Odegaard

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    3 in 3 – sweet!!! Great header

    Reply
    1. Sarah says:
      December 11, 2021 at 5:16 pm

      Captain Odegaard !

      Reply
  2. Reggie says:
    December 11, 2021 at 5:27 pm

    Cant knock him for his goalscoring, just slows the game too much for me. Not influetial in game but the last three effective. If he scores, no complaints, its what he brings if he doesn’t, that has to get better.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs