Video: Odegaard stunner voted Arsenal Goal of the Month for March

Martin Odegaardโ€˜s strike against Olympiacos has been voted Arsenalโ€™s Goal of the Month for March.

The Norway international was selected as the clubโ€™s Player of the Month for March, and can now boast the double as he collects his latest accolade also.

It was in fact Odegaardโ€™s first goal for the club since joining on loan, and it was certainly a memorable one.

Martinโ€™s goal certainly wasnโ€™t the only great goal last month, but you can see why it was selected as our winner.

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see more of the same on Thursday when we return to the Europa League, but the midfielder isnโ€™t confirmed as available as of yet.

