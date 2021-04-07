Video: Odegaard stunner voted Arsenal Goal of the Month for March

Martin Odegaard‘s strike against Olympiacos has been voted Arsenal’s Goal of the Month for March.

The Norway international was selected as the club’s Player of the Month for March, and can now boast the double as he collects his latest accolade also.

It was in fact Odegaard’s first goal for the club since joining on loan, and it was certainly a memorable one.

Martin’s goal certainly wasn’t the only great goal last month, but you can see why it was selected as our winner.

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see more of the same on Thursday when we return to the Europa League, but the midfielder isn’t confirmed as available as of yet.

Patrick