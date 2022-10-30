Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Odegaard uses his quick feet to make it 5-0 against Forest

Arsenal have been in rampant form this afternoon to put Nottingham Forest to the sword, with captain Martin Odegaard firing in our fifth of the game.

It has been a fine afternoon at the Emirates today, with Martinelli, Reiss Nelson (twice) and Thomas Partey already on the scoresheet, and the Norwegian has just made it 5-0 with this effort.


Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Odegaard is one of many Arsenal players who have shown amazing form since the start of the campaign, and this really was a great finish.

