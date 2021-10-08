Video: Odegaard wins Arsenal’s Goal of the Month award for September

Martin Odegaard has won the latest edition of our monthly award, narrowly beating both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah to the September Goal of the Month award.

It was the Norwegian’s winning goal which was scored with perfect weight and accuracy against Burley that saw him take the title with just over a quarter of the total vote, beating Aubameyang’s strike against Tottenham Hotspur who raked in 23% of people’s votes, while Eddie Nketiah’s sublime technical goal against AFC Wimbledon came in third with just 20% of the spoils.

🥇

🥈

🥉 🏆 It's time to reveal your September Goal of the Month winner! pic.twitter.com/bDE8fHIn56 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2021

I personally had thought that some of our women’s goals deserved inclusion in the top three this month, but it was clearly a tough competition with the top three only raking in a combined 71% of all votes, and Odegaard’s effort was equally technical and important to our side.

Patrick