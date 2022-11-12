Video: Odegaard’s second of the game leaves Arsenal closing in on victory

Martin Odegaard has scored his second of the game to put Arsenal 2-0 up on course to victory at Wolves.

The Gunners struggled to find space in the opening half, with the home side proving difficult to break down, but it didn’t take too long after the break for us to find the opener.

With just 15 minutes left on the clock however, we have managed to add a second, with Wolves struggling to clear the ball from danger one too many times, with the Norwegian taking his chance well.

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC! 🎯 It's Odegaard again! 👊 pic.twitter.com/IuIIpQXhOT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2022

It has been a much better viewing after the break, and we can now expect to be five points clear of Manchester City going into the World Cup.

Patrick