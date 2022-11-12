Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Odegaard’s second of the game leaves Arsenal closing in on victory

Martin Odegaard has scored his second of the game to put Arsenal 2-0 up on course to victory at Wolves.

The Gunners struggled to find space in the opening half, with the home side proving difficult to break down, but it didn’t take too long after the break for us to find the opener.

With just 15 minutes left on the clock however, we have managed to add a second, with Wolves struggling to clear the ball from danger one too many times, with the Norwegian taking his chance well.

It has been a much better viewing after the break, and we can now expect to be five points clear of Manchester City going into the World Cup.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Martin Odegaard Wolves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs