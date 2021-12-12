Video – Official Arsenal v Southampton highlights – Our best win of the season so far

Yesterday’s 3-0 win over Southampton looked very unlikely after watching the first 25 minutes as, to be honest, we were looking scared and lacking in confidence. But luckily Alexandre Lacazette stepped up to settle the nerves with an easy finish after an excellent team move.

After that it was plain sailing and we ended up with an easy 3 points on the day.

I’m afraid I can’t find the official Arsenal highlights on YouTube yet, so here is the official Saints one and a bit longer one in Spanish from DAZN:

Enjoy!