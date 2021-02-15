Video: Official highlights and goals from Arsenal’s six-goal thriller with Leeds

Arsenal were back to winning ways in some fashion yesterday as we earned a thrilling 4-2 victory over Leeds.

We didn’t have to wait long to get on top thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s confident finish, with him opening the scoring inside the opening 15 minutes, before doubling our lead from the penalty spot around the half-hour mark.

The video below doesn’t show the penalty decision which infuriated Mikel Arteta, when Bukayo Saka appeared to have been knocked over by two Leeds challenges, but thankfully the decision had no bearing on the result.

Hector Bellerin also found his name on the scoresheet after he was played in through the legs of the defender before playing it past the last man to fire home.

Aubameyang completed his hat-trick five minutes after the half-time break to put us 4-0 up, before our rivals moved to scare our side with two goals in 10 minutes, but thankfully our side controlled the remainder of the match to secure the three points.

Is Aubameyang finally back to his best?

Patrick