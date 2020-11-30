Video: Official highlights as Arsenal downed by Wolves

Arsenal continued with their dismal form yesterday when losing 2-1 to Wolves at the Emirates.

The Gunners came into the match with just one win in their last five matches, and that unfortunately got extended to six.

The game was marred by a painful clash of heads which stopped play for almost 10 minutes, and left Raul Jimenez on his way to the hospital, while David Luiz was lucky enough to be able to complete the half after being bandaged up.

We now have the prospect of trying to end our woeful run against Tottenham next week, who happen to be in the form of their lives, but our players should need little motivating for that fixture, and hopefully things will just click.

Patrick