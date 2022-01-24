Video: Official highlights as Burnley frustrate Arsenal at the Emirates

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley at the Emirates yesterday afternoon, leaving our top four aspirations in doubt.

The Gunners were eager to get back to winning ways after four consecutive matches without victory, but it wasn’t to be.

We certainly had our fair share of chances, but none of our efforts forced Nick Pope into any heroics, with most of our efforts hit straight at the keeper.

The visitors didn’t cause too much trouble for Ramsdale either, although he did have to be on his toes early on to deny MaNeil’s long-range effort, their only shot on target of the entire match,

Unfortunately we have been frustrated by these types of performances before, and you simply have to take your chances and get creative against a team that sets up to defend in numbers, and unfortunately we didn’t.

I understand that some are now turning on the manager after a tough month, but it was only a couple of weeks ago that we was talking up what a great job he had been doing.

Patrick

