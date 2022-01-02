Video: Official highlights from Arsenal’s close-fought battle with City

Arsenal put in a top performance against Premier League leaders Manchester City yesterday afternoon, losing 2-1 in controversial fashion.

We took the lead in the opening half thanks to some fine teamwork, with Bukayo Saka getting his name on the scoresheet. The game was then turned on it’s head when VAR stepped in to award the visitors a penalty, despite a theatrical fall from Bernardo Silva.

Soon after we saw Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after receiving a second yellow card, but it took until injury time for Rodri to seal the win for Man City in the most painful of fashions.

City were second-best on the day, but they won’t care too much about that as they escaped with all three points, but their win didn’t come without controversy…

Patrick

