Video: Official highlights from Arsenal’s disappointing FA Cup exit

Arsenal were eliminated from the FA Cup in the third round yesterday, with Nottingham Forest proving to be deserved winners.

The Gunners started the match brightly, but the home side soon grew in confidence as we struggled to make our early dominance pay.

For much of the final hour, we were second-best, and there can be little complaints at the final scoreline on what we saw, with Forest coming close twice before finally breaking the deadlock in the last 10 minutes before going onto seal the 1-0 win.

Despite making seven changes, the team still looked strong on paper which makes it that much harder to take, but we definitely didn’t deserve to win on our performance.

This should have been an opportunity for the likes of Patino, Nketiah, Lokonga and Tavares to stake a claim for an increase in first-team minutes, but none of them will have been happy with their showing at all…

Patrick