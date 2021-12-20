Video: Official Highlights from Arsenal’s five-goal thriller with Leeds

Arsenal were 4-1 winners over Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, with Gabriel Martinelli stealing the show.

The Brazilian scored the first two goals in fine fashion, before fellow young stars Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe got in on the action also, capping off a fine performance all round.

We did endure a slight tense period after Ben White’s gifted Raphinha a penalty which he duly finished off, but those worries were calmed by the boys on the pitch before ESR had closed out the game late on.

This really was a top performance, regardless of the selection woes of our rivals, and we are now assured of being inside the Champions League places on Christmas Day.

Patrick