Video: Official highlights from Arsenal’s hard-fought battle with Brighton yesterday

Arsenal and Brighton played out a tough-battling draw at the Amex Stadium yesterday, a result neither team could have much complaint about.

Emile Smith Rowe’s chance may well have been our most likely chance to score, with Bukayo Saka with him in support, but was eventually forced into taking the shot on.

The home side also had a fair few attempts on goal, but our defence managed to keep enough pressure on them to give Aaron Ramsdale little work to do in reality, but the performance remains an improvement on our early-season displays.

Admittedly I thought we would be winning this weekend, with our confidence at sky high after last weekend’s victory, but Brighton are no pushovers as they proved once more.

Patrick