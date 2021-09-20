Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Official highlights from Arsenal’s win over Burnley this weekend

Arsenal overcame the strong challenge of Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor, in what turned out to be an extremely physical encounter.

The only goal of the game came when Martin Odegaard struck his free-kick perfectly over the wall into the far left of the goal from close-range, after Bukayo Saka was deliberately brought down on the edge of the box.

The hosts clearly set themselves up in order to stop us from playing our game, and we ended up having to play their way, but the result was the right one.

Do Arsenal deserve credit for adjusting their game to combat their rivals? Am I alone in seeing how well we coped under extremely difficult conditions?

Patrick

