Video: Official highlights including all goals from Arsenal’s loss to Everton

Arsenal were downed 2-1 at Goodison Park last night, with Everton overturning a half-time deficit.

The Gunners failed to get going yesterday, possibly blighted by the absence of Emile Smith Rowe in midfield, and it was a slow start by both sides in fairness.

While Everton likely went into the game lacking confidence, our struggles likely gave them a lift, knowing that we were not causing them too much trouble, and they really grew into the game.

Our lead coming just before the break should have given us the lift we needed to play more confident, but it just wasn’t to be, and we have to admit that the best team won on the night.

The main highlight missing from this is where Tomiyasu was stamped on by Ben Godfrey, with VAR getting involved, only for Mike Dean to reject that anything dangerous/deliberate needed actioning.

With 11 against 11, we were lucky to only lose 2-1 in fairness, and all that positive feeling we had just a few weeks ago is now dwindling…

Patrick