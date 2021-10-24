Video: Official highlights including goals from Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa

Arsenal were comfortable winners over Aston Villa on Friday at the Emirates by a 3-1 scoreline.

It was a truly impressive performance from the north London side, who would have been eager to put their struggles from the previous fixture with Crystal Palace behind them.

We certainly did that, playing to our strengths so well that our rivals were unable to get a single shot on goal away in the opening 45 minutes, and only a momentary lack of focus late on allowed our rivals to get themselves on the scoresheet.

This performance was strongly needed, and the return of Alexandre Lacazette was a huge boost to the line-up, although Martin Odegaard will likely be hoping that he isn’t set for an extended run on the bench.

Patrick