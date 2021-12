There were very few TV channels showing the Norwich v Arsenal game live today, but I have found the official highlights from DAZN in Spain, and you can watch all the action although the commentary is in Spanish…

I can assure you that the game is just as exciting although not in English, so just sit back and enjoy the Giunners get an excellent start to the second half of the season by beating the Canaries at Carrow Road.

Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy!