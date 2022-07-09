Video – Official highlights of FC Nurnberg 3-5 Arsenal – Jesus scores twice

So, after a short break the Arsenal squad are back together and have 4 weeks to get into top gear for the start of the season proper.

Mikel Arteta played nearly his full squad yesterday, including many unknown youngsters, as the Gunners scored five goals against FC Nurnberg after being two goals down at the break.

Watch our brilliant new Brazilian score just 90 seconds after coming on, and also scoring our fifth to cement our impressive comeback in the second half.

Enjoy!