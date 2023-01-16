Video – Official highlights of Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal – Gunners destroy Spurs

It was another good day at the office yesterday as Arsenal went to the home of Tottenham Hotspur and grabbed all three points with ease.

In the first half we were clearly relaxed and confident, and when Hugo Lloris fumbled Bukayo Saka’s shot into the goal it just looked inevitable that the Gunners were going to win the game.

But when we saw our brilliant captain Martin Odegaard pick the perfect shot from outside the box the game was all over as far as I was concerned.

And so it proved….

NORTH LONDON IS RED!