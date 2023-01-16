Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Official highlights of Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal – Gunners destroy Spurs

It was another good day at the office yesterday as Arsenal went to the home of Tottenham Hotspur and grabbed all three points with ease.

In the first half we were clearly relaxed and confident, and when Hugo Lloris fumbled Bukayo Saka’s shot into the goal it just looked inevitable that the Gunners were going to win the game.

But when we saw our brilliant captain Martin Odegaard pick the perfect shot from outside the box the game was all over as far as I was concerned.

And so it proved….

NORTH LONDON IS RED!

1 Comment

  1. Loved, loved Eddie’s strong display. Just wished he had buried a couple from the hatfull of chances he had against mid Lloris. Man need to become more dangerous and clinical in front of goal. At this stage, not much difference between Eddie and Jesus cos they both contributes the same way and constitute a major pain nuisance and pain in the a** to opposition’s defenses, with a goal now and then sprinkled in between. Still, what a nice feeling to stomp the Spuds in their own yard!! COYG!!!!

    Reply

