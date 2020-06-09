Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: O’Leary insists Arteta doing the right things but needs backing

Former Arsenal defender David O’Leary has claimed that boss Mikel Arteta has done everything right so far, but that he doesn’t have a good enough crop of players to achieve top four.

The Spanish coach arrived in December to take up the helm following two miserable spells under Unai Emery and shortly under Freddie Ljungberg this term, and has brought improvements.

The team won three consecutive league matches for the first time this term just before the Coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing the league to be suspended, and they will be keen to continue that run when they travel to the Etihad next week.

While our all-time appearance holder O’Leary has nothing but praise for Arteta’s work thus far, he doesn’t believe he has the players to push on for a top four finish next season.

Is our squad really that far behind our rivals? How many players do we need to add to be taken seriously in our push to return to the Champions League?

