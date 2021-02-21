Video: On This Day 15 years ago Thierry Henry owned Real Madrid at the Bernabeau

On 21st January 2006, Arsene Wenger took Thierry Henry and his team-mates to the Bernabeau Stadium in Madrid, where no English team had ever won before.

It became one of the greatest wins in Arsenal and Wenger’s history, all thanks to this fantastic solo goal scored by our greatest legend Thierry Henry.

The King scored many excellent and important goals for the Gunners, but this is right at the top for the pleasure it gave to Arsenal fans all over the world.

Long live the King!