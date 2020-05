Another great day in Arsenal’s history. Arsenal had already won the League at White Hart Lane the week before, and now we only had to beat the Mighty Reds at Wembley to claim an historic Double.

A tense affair kept the game goal-less through the whole 90 minutes, and then calamity struck as Steve Heighway put Liverpool in front in the first minute of extra time.

But Arsenal weren’t Champions for nothing and you can sit back and enjoy our brilliant comeback and Charlie George’s winner….