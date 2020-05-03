Video – On this day 1971 Arsenal win the title at White Hart Lane

You have to remember that this game was played 49 years ago, so don’t expect the quality top be great, but it was still a momentous day for us gunners. We had won our first trophy for 17 years the previous season, beating Anderlecht in the Fairs Cup Final, and that set us up to go on and win the Double in 1971 under Bertie Mee.

And what better place to win the title, in the last game of the season at White Hart Lane, with Ray Kennedy scoring the only goal of the game with a very late header. Oh happy days! Watch the celebrations at the final whistle!

And, as a bonus, here is a much better quality highlight video of when we won the title at White Hart Lane again, in 2004…