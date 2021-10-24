Video: On This Day 1999 – Kanu becomes an Arsenal legend with Chelsea hat-trick

I for one will never forget this day, and I even watch it when it is not the anniversary! It just seemed incredible that Arsenal were 2-0 down with just 15 minutes left on the clock, and then up pops Kanu with an incredible hat-trick.

The first two goals were hardly world-beaters, but when Kanu somehow managed to find the net from being stuck in the corner was absoluttely impossible!

Watch and enjoy….