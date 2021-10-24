Video – On This Day 1999 – Mike Riley steals Arsenal’s 49 Unbeaten Record

It was one of the biggest travesties seen on a football pitch for many a year, when the Man United fan Mike Riley gifted Man United an unlikely win over the unbeaten Arsenal, after allow Fergie’s team to kick hell out of our players from the beginning until end.

If VAR Had been around in those days, Arsenal would have won a lot more trophies, and Man United would have won a lot less.

Remember ‘Fergie Time’ ????

Anyway, let’s watch how Riley cheats us once again….