Video – On This Day 1999 – Mike Riley steals Arsenal’s 49 Unbeaten Record

It was one of the biggest travesties seen on a football pitch for many a year, when the Man United fan Mike Riley gifted Man United an unlikely win over the unbeaten Arsenal, after allow Fergie’s team to kick hell out of our players from the beginning until end.

If VAR Had been around in those days, Arsenal would have won a lot more trophies, and Man United would have won a lot less.

Remember ‘Fergie Time’ ????

Anyway, let’s watch how Riley cheats us once again….

2 Comments

  1. Leslie Friend says:
    October 24, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    I don’t know where Pat gets his history from, but surely it was on this day in 2004 not 1999?

  2. Dan kit says:
    October 24, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    Remember that Rooney dive like it was yesterday.
    Just watched the highlights and dcouldn’t remember half of those challenges LOL would have been 3 reds for Man Utd these days .
    Telling that Riley is now in charge of the PGMOL and the standards are way below their counterparts across Europe.
    It was 2004 Pat

