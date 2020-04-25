Video – On This Day 2004 Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – Invincibles win the title at WHL

No Arsenal fan could possibly forget the day we won the League title at White Hart Lane, and we’ll never let the Tottenham fans forget it either!

16 years ago to the day, we travelled across London knowing we only needed a point to be crowned Champions, and just as importantly, hang on the unbeaten tag for the season. We were in confident mood and went 2-0 up in the first 35 minutes, but then sat back and Spurs finally got a last minute equaliser. Tottenham celebrated like they had won the game, but The Arsenal had done enough to pick up the Trophy.

The teams that day were:

Tottenham: Keller, Kelly (Poyet 79), Gardner, King, Taricco (Bunjevcevic 90), Davies, Brown, Redknapp, Jackson (Defoe 45), Kanoute, Keane.

Arsenal: Lehmann, Lauren, Campbell, Toure, Cole, Parlour (Edu 67), Vieira, Silva, Pires, Henry, Bergkamp (Reyes 80).

Sit back and enjoy the highlights….