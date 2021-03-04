Video: #OnThisDay in 2008 Arsenal made history with this victory

Arsenal made history by becoming the first team to beat AC Milan at the San Siro, as we booked our place in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

The Gunners endured a battle at the Emirates which ended in a 0-0 stalemate, before travelling to Italy with the challenge of doing what no English side had done before them.

Goals from Cesc Fabregas and Emmanuel Adebayor late on ended up settling the tie, on a memorable night in Europe.

📅 OTD in 2008, Arsenal became the first English side to beat AC Milan at the San Siro 👏 84' ⚽️ Fabregas

90' ⚽️ Adebayor A win that took the Gunners to the Champions League quarter-finals 🏆pic.twitter.com/uKBjNnjrlb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2021

There were some true legends amongst that Milan side, and Arsene Wenger’s tactics for the clash deserve immense credit for this one.

