Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: #OnThisDay in 2008 Arsenal made history with this victory

Arsenal made history by becoming the first team to beat AC Milan at the San Siro, as we booked our place in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

The Gunners endured a battle at the Emirates which ended in a 0-0 stalemate, before travelling to Italy with the challenge of doing what no English side had done before them.

Goals from Cesc Fabregas and Emmanuel Adebayor late on ended up settling the tie, on a memorable night in Europe.

There were some true legends amongst that Milan side, and Arsene Wenger’s tactics for the clash deserve immense credit for this one.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags AC Milan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs