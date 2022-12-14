Ornstein confirms that Arsenal are “ready to do business” for their “Priority target”

The transfer window is creeping ever closer, and along with we have the Premier League restart, with Arsenal getting ready to continue their excellent winning run.

We know that Edu and Arteta visited Josh Kroenke in LA ahead of the training camp in Dubai, and according to the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein, the American owner is fully prepared to back the Gunners in this transfer window to continue our title challenge.

Just in case anyone wasn’t sure yet, Ornstein makes it clear that Mykhalo Mudryk is our priority in January, with the player himself very “enthusiastic” about moving to the Emirates as well.

Update from @David_Ornstein on Mykhailo Mudryk and Arsenal: pic.twitter.com/8GYvSaJyHH — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) December 13, 2022

If Arsenal do manage to pull off a deal for Mudryk, it will prove that the club is serious about buying the very best players that can massively improve the quality of our squad.

Watch out Man City and Liverpool, Mikel Arteta is ccoming for the title, and intends to challenge consistently in the future as well…