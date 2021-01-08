Video – Our last FA Cup game beating Chelsea in the Final (Highlights)

As we begin our defence of the FA Cup today against Newcastle, it is definitely worth a quick look at how we won this trophy back in the summer.

This was Arsenal’s 14th FA cup win, and our 7th Final in a row that we went unbeaten. It was also Mikel Arteta’s very first trophy with the club as manager, after only 8 months in the job.

So now we start off on our FA Cup journey yet again, and with our extremely proud record in the competition, I hope the players feel the weight of history to play their very best to keep our chances of going all the way intact…

Enjoy!