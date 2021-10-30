Video – Outrageous world class save from Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale was derided by a good number of Arsenal fans when he was signed, no point denying it.
Yes, there was also a good few that gave him the benefit of the doubt but from where I was sitting, it seemed most Arsenal fans were not overly impressed with his signing.
Well, they won’t be thinking that now.
The 23-year-old has pulled off an outrageous double save that is simply world-class and that is not hyperbole or the usual kneejerk reaction, it really was up there with some of the best saves we have seen in a long time.
Watch the video below and judge for yourselves.
Aaron Ramsdale that is insane! 😱
How he kept out this James Maddison free-kick, we will not know! 🧤⛔️
Stunning! pic.twitter.com/4rzHEyjvIV
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 30, 2021
World class save.
Pickford must be shitting on his pants now.
Has to be in for a shout for Englands no1 position, without a doubt in my mind anyway he deserves that chance. Could make England alot more commanding at the back….
Well done Ramsdale been a super signing so far 👏
I couldn’t stop screaming…damn!! One way to kept ur doubters quiet and the expression on Leno’s face tells u alot more