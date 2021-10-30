Video – Outrageous world class save from Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale was derided by a good number of Arsenal fans when he was signed, no point denying it.

Yes, there was also a good few that gave him the benefit of the doubt but from where I was sitting, it seemed most Arsenal fans were not overly impressed with his signing.

Well, they won’t be thinking that now.

The 23-year-old has pulled off an outrageous double save that is simply world-class and that is not hyperbole or the usual kneejerk reaction, it really was up there with some of the best saves we have seen in a long time.

Watch the video below and judge for yourselves.