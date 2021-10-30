Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Outrageous world class save from Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale was derided by a good number of Arsenal fans when he was signed, no point denying it.

Yes, there was also a good few that gave him the benefit of the doubt but from where I was sitting, it seemed most Arsenal fans were not overly impressed with his signing.

Well, they won’t be thinking that now.

The 23-year-old has pulled off an outrageous double save that is simply world-class and that is not hyperbole or the usual kneejerk reaction, it really was up there with some of the best saves we have seen in a long time.

Watch the video below and judge for yourselves.

Posted by

Tags Aaron Ramsdale

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sean Williams says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    World class save.

    Reply
  2. Arsha says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    Pickford must be shitting on his pants now.

    Reply
  3. Sean says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    Has to be in for a shout for Englands no1 position, without a doubt in my mind anyway he deserves that chance. Could make England alot more commanding at the back….

    Well done Ramsdale been a super signing so far 👏

    Reply
  4. Kelscent says:
    October 30, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    I couldn’t stop screaming…damn!! One way to kept ur doubters quiet and the expression on Leno’s face tells u alot more

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs