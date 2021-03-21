Video: Own goal puts Arsenal right back in it

West Ham could well be on course to give up a 3-0 lead after Arsenal just pulled a second goal back.

The Gunners were reeling after falling 3-0 behind after just 30 minutes, but we now have 30 minutes to overturn just a one goal deficit.

It was Calum Chambers whipped in cross which caused the error at the back, which was put in by Craig Dawson, and you can’t help but feel we have the impetus to get another.

This match is crazy 🤯 A second West Ham own goal and suddenly Arsenal are only a goal behind 😳 pic.twitter.com/c5wCAoCjbb — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) March 21, 2021





Can Arsenal rescue themselves a point(or more)?

