Video – Ozil and Guendouzi looking relaxed in Arsenal training

On the day that Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup at Wembley, the celebrations were carried out with no sign of Matteo Guendouzi or Mesut Ozil even in the stands, as both were away on holiday after seemingly being frozen out of the squad.

At that time, most Gooners felt that we had seen the last of them in an Arsenal shirt, but the latest training video from London Colney (made to celebrate Aubameyang in training after signing his new contract), shows both of our so-called outcasts looking extremely relaxed and without a care in theworld.

At one point, we even saw Mesut Ozil send a lovely ball through to the other end of the pitch, setting up Maitland-Niles for probably the easiest goal of the day.

Can we now assume that Ozil and Guendouzi are now back in the squad and will be fighting for their place in the starting XI?