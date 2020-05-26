Video: Pablo Mari infuriates footballing legend with joke

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has angered legendary goalkeeper José Luis Chilaver for his comments during a recent video, in which he joked that Velez Sarsfield was a made-up team.

The Spanish defender arrived in North London on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo, although after only six months in South America he clearly failed to learn too much about the history of La Copa Libertadores, despite winning the competition in his short time there.

Mari and Lucas Torreira play a game called ‘what do you know?’ as can be seen below, in which the latter wipes the floor with his team-mate, while some of the Spaniard’s comments are not taken well.

Goalkeeper Chilavert picked up the IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper award three times whilst playing for Velez Sarsfield, and played a key role in helping his side to lift the Copa Libertadores in 1994, and as you can see below, he doesn’t react well to Mari’s joke about his club of over a decade not existing…

Pablo Mari, el que No existe eres tu. Vélez Sarsfield es campeón del mundo de Clubes y campeón de todos los torneos Internacionales de Sudamerica, se nota que tu no has ganado nada.💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 — José Luis Chilavert (@JoseLChilavert_) May 23, 2020

Was Mari’s comments light-hearted? Was it an unfair match-up after only six months in South America?

Patrick