Video: Pablo Mari named as a ‘leader’ but Arteta insists return was forced

Mikel Arteta has described Pablo Mari as a leader in the team, and hailed his role in our return to form.

The Spaniard missed around six months of action after limping off against Manchester City in the first game back after the Coronavirus hampered the schedule list last term.

The defender was then integrated slowly back into the fold, mostly featuring the Europa League, and his first start of the PL campaign came against Chelsea on Boxing Day, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Hear the manager’s comments on our centre-back below.

Mikel Arteta is full of praise for Pablo Mari, who is described as a leader for Arsenal 👊👊👊 Has his return to the line-up been understated in importance in regards of our form? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Nt88emq0Ph — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 11, 2021

Will Mari keep Gabriel out of the side, or could the pair’s performances this term mean it is Rob Holding and David Luiz who will be watching from the sidelines?

Patrick