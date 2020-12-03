Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Pablo Mari returns with a goal to double Arsenal’s lead

Pablo Mari has scored to put Arsenal 2-0 up, only 17 minutes into his first match of the season.

The Spaniard has been out injured since the first game against Manchester City after the first lockdown with the Coronavirus pandemic, and marked his return after nearly six months out with a goal.

The Spaniard could well be in contention for a start against Spurs at the weekend, but you would imagine that they will be in no rush to risk him unless necessary.

It’s still great to see him back in action.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Pablo Mari

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Sean Williams says:
    December 3, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Supporters in the ground. Happy making. Fans chanting. Ohhh brilliant.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs