Video: Pablo Mari returns with a goal to double Arsenal’s lead

Pablo Mari has scored to put Arsenal 2-0 up, only 17 minutes into his first match of the season.

The Spaniard has been out injured since the first game against Manchester City after the first lockdown with the Coronavirus pandemic, and marked his return after nearly six months out with a goal.

Welcome back, Pablo Marí! pic.twitter.com/5UfonefKVu — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 3, 2020

The Spaniard could well be in contention for a start against Spurs at the weekend, but you would imagine that they will be in no rush to risk him unless necessary.

It’s still great to see him back in action.

Patrick