Video – Pablo Mari speaks for the first time as an Arsenal player

Pablo Mari speaks for the first time as an Arsenal player

pablo mari

New signings Pablo Mari has given his first video as an Arsenal player.

OK, not going to give any spoilers and let you watch the video for yourselves but I will say that I was impressed with him.

Mari signed today after a week of back and forth between Arsenal and Flamengo but that is all over with now.

The more I research the 26-year-old the more confident I am that he will be a huge asset going forward. He looks a very decent defender, big and tough, I doubt he will be taking many prisoners.

Anyway, here is the video courtesy of the Arsenal Youtube channel, I am positive you will be impressed with the interview.

Updated: January 29, 2020 — 3:16 pm

  1. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    I hope he is as fast as Van Dijk

