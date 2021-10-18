Video: Palace lucky not to see red for malicious Saka-injuring foul

Bukayo Saka had got himself a yellow card for tripping Crystal Palace’s James Macarthur, but in the very next passage of play the midfielder appears to maliciously take out the Arsenal youngster.

The referee moved to book the midfielder, but I can’t help but feel this was a little too vicious and obvious not to have been punished with a red card.

Saka did limp off after the incident before seeing out the rest of the half, but never returned for the second half, being replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Would the referee have reconsidered upon a review of the incident? Could this really have been innocent?

