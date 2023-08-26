Video: Palhinha reacts quickest to level for 10-man Fulham at Arsenal

Joao Palhinha has fired Fulham back level against Arsenal after reacting quickly to guide the low corner into Aaron Ramsdale’s goal.

The Gunners had trailed for almost 70 minutes after Andreas Pereira’s early strike, but it had appeared as though they had regrouped to claim all three points after finding a quickfire double, but that may no longer be the case.

We have thrown Gabriel Jesus on with around nine minutes of injury time to play out at present, as we look to find a late winner.

