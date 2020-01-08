Sky Sports pundits give their opinions on Arsenal related topics including Arteta, Ozil and Aubameyang.

How is Mikel Arteta doing since his appointment? Former Gunner Paul Merson makes an admission and reveals his thoughts.

Clinton Morrison calls Mesut Ozil world-class and opines on the Germans work rate and even mentions David Luiz as well.

Jamie O’Hara talks about what may or may not happen in the future under Arteta and then all three get into whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract or leave the club.

It was not all positive from the Sky Sports panel but it was certainly a lot more upbeat which makes a change from the usual Arsenal negativity.

