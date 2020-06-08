Video: Parlour admits Arsenal could sell to Leicester

Ray Parlour has told Arsenal not to sell Kieran Tierney this summer, but admits he would not be shocked if they were to sell their asset.

Kieran Tierney made the move from Celtic only last summer, in a supposed £25 Million move, and he is already being linked with the exit door.

The left-back has not unimpressed in the slightest, with the only criticism that anyone could have is his ability to stay fit and free of injury.

Our club is believed to be working on deals to build up funds for our own spending currently however, with the Coronavirus pandemic having affected our finances, and with Bukayo Saka having thoroughly impressed as a makeshift left-back, the need for Tierney may no longer be as important.

Parlour has told Arsenal not to sell Tierney however, before admitting that he wouldn’t be surprised in today’s game if he was allowed to join Leicester for a fee in excess of £25 Million.

😳 “I’d be amazed if Arsenal let him go! It would have to be a big fee.” 🙌 “From what I’ve seen of him when he’s played he looks very exciting.” 👊 “I’d keep him, give him a run in the team & have a proper look.” Ray Parlour insists #Arsenal can’t sell Kieran Tierney to #LCFC pic.twitter.com/vXESkWIzVu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 5, 2020

Does Tierney have his price? Would the player himself be keen to turn down the offer of a move, even if it would be to join up with former manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester with Champions League football most likely?

Patrick