Video: Parlour slams Arsenal – ‘They are going backwards’

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour is amongst a growing list of frustrated fans of the club, and claims we are ‘going backwards’.

Our side picked up back-to-back defeats this week when we were supposed to be looking to kick on and challenge for the European places, but we have actually dropped back to tenth in the table since the restart.

What is most frustrating is that our side was on a win of three consecutive wins prior to the Coronavirus putting a halt to the Premier League, and we now have a major job to do.

Parlour now claims that our confidence will be ‘shot’, and that our side are ‘going backwards’ at present.

Will Arteta be able to rally the troops into getting a result against Southampton on Thursday? Will a win put us back in with a chance of the European places?

Patrick